Firefighters battled a serious blaze involving 40 tonnes of logs in Cranleigh this afternoon (April 26).

Crews from Cranleigh and Guildford along with a wildfire unit attended the fire off Peaslake Road at about 2.15pm

A spokesman for the fire service said a 40 tonne log pile had caught fire and the flames had spread to nearby trees.

Firefighters used hose reels and water jets to extinguish the flames and the blaze was now out.

Crews have left the scene.