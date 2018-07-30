Firefighters battle Loxwood blazes

Firefighters spent nearly eight hours tackling fires in a field at Loxwood.

Four fire engines were called to a field off the B2133 in Loxwood in the early hours of Friday (July 27).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a barn fire off the B2133 at Loxwood at 4.42am this morning (27 July). Upon arrival, two separate buildings were alight, and both fires were extinguished using four appliances and a 4x4 vehicle. A damping down operation took place and we left at 12.23pm this afternoon.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 5.13am on Friday (27 July) police were informed that West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was attending two barns on fire in a field off the B2133 at Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green. Both buildings and their contents were destroyed. No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

The major medieval festival Loxwood Joust begins this weekend and a spokesman for the event said: “A barn at the Loxwood Meadow was affected by fire and some small props for the event were unfortunately destroyed.

“However, these have already been replaced and work is currently underway to ensure that the Loxwood Joust’s festival of medieval mayhem will once again capture peoples hearts and imaginations on the 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th August.

Firefighters were called to the early hour blaze. Photo Horsham Fire Service

“We look forward to seeing everyone there as Sir Thomas of Loxwood once again challenges Sir Hector of Horsham in the jousting arena.”