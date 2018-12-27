Firefighters battle blaze at Horsham Lidl site

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the site set to be home to a new Lidl store in Horsham.

Four crews were called to Foundry Lane after a fire broke out inside the derelict building formerly home to Dreams bed store.

Smoke was seen billowing from the former Dreams bed store building

The area is owned by German supermarket chain Lidl and is soon to be redeveloped into a new supermarket

The fire service said two fire engines were initially sent to the scene after smoke was seen issuing from the 40m by 20m structure just before 6pm on Christmas Eve.

After assessing the situation two more fire engines from Crawley were called to help fight the flames which were confined to the second floor, the fire service said.

.Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour using several hose reels. The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene just after 7pm, the fire service added.

Firefighters at the scene

Lidl had a planning application approved earlier this year to demolish the buildings on the site and replace them with a new food store. For more on the plans see: All you need to know about Horsham Lidl plans

Crews battled the blaze on Christmas Eve