Firebreak pupils graduate at Crawley Fire Station

Pupils from three schools in the district who took part in the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s FireBreak programme graduated after completing the week’s training at Crawley Fire Station.

A pass out parade took place on June 22 with an audience of family, friends and instructors watching the graduates from Tanbridge House School, Forest School and The Weald School take part.

During the week the students, aged between 12 and 14 (years eight and nine), participated in a range of drills, including hose running, ladder climbs and more.

They learned a range of skills such as CPR and fire safety, and gained a HeartStart qualification.

Richard Poole, lead instructor, said: “It’s been a full on week with a great deal of teamwork, pride and passion to successfully achieve two impressive pass out drills where the young people have pulled out all the stops to complete this training.

“They should be proud of what they have achieved.”

Chief fire officer Gavin Watts, who presented the young people with their awards, said: “It is always good to see the young graduates learn about the challenges our firefighters face, and I hope this week has helped them to gain valuable skills such as discipline, teamwork and improving self-confidence.

“I want to thank the instructors and everyone who makes these events happen.”