Fire station scheme sparks up new skills for youngsters

Eleven students have graduated from FireBreak after spending a week at Horsham fire station.

The scheme has run for around 12 years. Students attend a fire station for a week, taking part in a structured, disciplined programme of events that combines practical training with classroom-based workshops.

Young people get the chance to make alternative choices in life through reflective learning and have responded well to the use of firefighters as role models.

During the week the students took part in a range of activities such as using breathing apparatus, HeartStart first aid training and ladder drills.

Young people attend the course from schools in the area. It gives them a chance to meet new people and develop their communication skills in a new environment.

FireBreak was due to happen in February but was postponed due to bad weather.

Richard Poole, FireBreak lead instructor, said: “I am extremely proud of each student - watching the group develop throughout the duration of the course has been a privilege. The drills that the students performed at the pass out parade were exceptionally tough and the warm weather conditions heightened the difficulty.

“However, the group worked together to complete the parade and made it look effortless when doing so.”

The students who took part came from Millais, Tanbridge House, Hazelwick, Imberhorne, The Forest School, Muntham House and The Weald.