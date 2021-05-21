Fire service tackle coal store blaze in Rudgwick

A spokesman for the fire service said crews from Billingshurst and Crawley, together with a Surrey FRS appliance from Cranleigh, dealt with a fire involving an outdoor wood and coal store in Rudgwick this morning, May 21.

He added: “Joint Fire Control was alerted to the fire on Church Street at 8.52am.

“Upon arrival crews found the store well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work extinguishing the fire using two hose reels and a jet.

The scene of the blaze. Photo: Billingshurst Fire Station

“Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots and remained on scene damping down the area.