Fire service recruits in car cutting charity challenge

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s new recruits will be attempting an ambitious challenge in the name of charity next month.

On May 4, the recruits will be cutting up a car using hydraulic cutting equipment and posting every component through a tractor tyre.

The event, taking place at the Carfax in Horsham town centre, will begin at 1pm.

Those attending will see the trainee firefighters in action as they dismantle the vehicle in less than an hour, in order to raise as much money as possible for the Fire Fighters Charity and Together for Tyler, a local campaign launched by Spirit FM.

Spirit FM presenter Anna Bingham will be at the event, donning full fire kit and starting the challenge off by taking the initial cut of the car.

Speaking about the event, Anna said: “I am delighted to be involved in such an exciting challenge, raising money and awareness for two great causes.

“Together for Tyler is a campaign launched by Spirit FM last year with an aim to raise £50,000.

“We are extremely grateful to West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for helping us to raise money and near our target.”

Course commander Marvin Smith said: “Each of the recruits is extremely determined, not only to complete the charity challenge, but to raise as much money as possible for two worthy causes in the process.

“We’re encouraging the public to get behind the challenge and support our recruits by coming along on the day and cheering them on.”

The group of 12 trainee firefighters, who began their journey to becoming wholetime community firefighters in February, are currently undergoing an intensive 14-week training course.

To help the firefighters beat their £500 target, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wsfrs-recruits-jan2018

The Fire Fighters Charity appeal was set up in 1940 to support the bereaved families of firefighters who had died during the Blitz and today supports thousands of beneficiaries including firefighters and their dependants.

The Together for Tyler appeal is raising money to transform the life of a brave and inspirational young man from Barnham. Tyler Murphy, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010 at the age of 12. He’s undergone gruelling treatments, which left him in a wheelchair with impaired vision and severe nausea.

Funds will be split equally between the two causes.