Fire service called to crash on A29

Two fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle attended a crash on the A29.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service was called to the collision, on Stane Street, Adversane at 1.37pm, a spokeswoman for the service said.

She added: “One person was handed into the care of SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service). Police were also in attendance.”

SECAmb and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

