Fire service attend flooding incident at Henfield bridge

The fire service was called to attend a flooding incident in Henfield this morning.
A crew from Henfield shared images on Twitter of firefighters at the A281 at Mock Bridge.
A spokesman said the road was closed and warned people not to ignore signs.
Travel reports show the road remains closed at this time.
