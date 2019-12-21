Fire service attend flooding incident at Henfield bridge

The fire service was called to attend a flooding incident in Henfield this morning.

A crew from Henfield shared images on Twitter of firefighters at the A281 at Mock Bridge.

Photo: @HenfieldFire / Twitter

A spokesman said the road was closed and warned people not to ignore signs.

Travel reports show the road remains closed at this time.

