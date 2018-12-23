Fire in Horsham completely destroys caravan

Firefighters were called to a fire in Horsham this morning which totally destroyed a caravan.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said four engines were called to Andrew’s Road in the Southwater area of Horsham at around 12.30am.

Firefighters tackle a caravan fire in Horsham SUS-181223-104437001

A caravan was ‘100 per cent destroyed’, said the spokesman, and an annex suffered fire and smoke damage.

The fire was stopped at 1.56am and damping down of the site is still underway, said the spokesman.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

