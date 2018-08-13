Fire damaged Horsham hairdressers could become estate agents

A Horsham hairdressers wrecked in a fire last year could become an estate agents if proposed plans go ahead.

Hudson Hair, in Caterways, off Merryfield Drive, was badly damaged in January 2017.

Firefighters at Hudson Hair in Caterways in 2017

Fire crews managed to save the flat above which suffered minor smoke damage.

No one was injured during the incident.

Now an application has been submitted by @Home, which has an office in Southwater, for the salon to be turned into an estate agents and financial services.

Director of @Home Paul Davies says in a letter to Horsham District Council: “The change of use... will bring estate agency and financial services to the local community.

“With an ageing demographic, being able to provide these services locally will help the local community and reduce carbon emissions on driving and parking in a town centre for these services.”

