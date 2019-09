Fire crews have been sent to a fire in Upper Beeding.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Priory Field in Upper Beeding at 6.54pm this evening to reports of a large garden outbuilding on fire behind a property.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and a hose reel and breathing apparatus was used to put out the flames.

As of 8pm, the fire service was winding down its response and one fire engine remained at the scene.