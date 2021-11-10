Fire crews battle Loxwood blaze

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Station Road just before 9pm to battle the fire in a single-storey industrial unit.

People were asked to avoid the area while crews fought to douse the flames.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At its peak eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and command support unit were in attendance.

Fire crews battle the blaze at an industrial unit in Station Road, Loxwood

“We were also supported by crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and fog nails to extinguish the blaze.

“The incident has now been scaled back and we currently have one crew from Midhurst at the scene damping down any remaining hotspots.”