Fire crews battle blaze at house in Storrington

Crews were called to the property in Ravenscroft at around 3.30pm and are still on the scene fighting a blaze on the ground and first floors.

People living nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 3.30pm we were called to a house fire at Ravenscroft, Storrington.

Fire

“Six fire engines from East Preston, Horsham, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Storrington and Worthing are currently in attendance, as well as an aerial ladder platform and command support unit.