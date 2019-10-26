Fire causes damage to first floor of Horsham home

A fire has caused ‘quite a bit of damage’ to the first floor of a property in Horsham, a fire service spokesman said.

Three crews were called to the fire in a first floor bedroom at a property in Station Road, Horsham, at 2.38pm this afternoon – see more here.

Eight breathing apparatus and ladders were used to extinguish the fire, the spokesman said.

The incident has cause ‘quite a bit of damage’ and the fire is currently under investigation, confirmed the spokesman.

Some firefighters remain at the scene.

The road was reportedly blocked for some time by Sussex Police while the incident was dealt with.

