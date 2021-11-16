Fire breaks out at Steyning property

A fire broke out at a property in Steyning last night (Monday, November 15).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said they were made aware of the fire at 8.49pm and four crews attended the blaze in Coombe Road.

At 9.43pm a WSFRS spokesperson said, “All persons are accounted for, but members of the public are asked to avoid the area where possible at the present time.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817306 SUS-180108-084210001

The spokesperson later said engineers from UK Power Networks were on the scene and were isolating power to allow emergency service staff to work safely.