Fire breaks out at Horsham waste tip

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the tip in Worthing Road at around 2.20pm.

Crews from Horsham and Crawley were sent to the incident after a large skip was reported to be ‘well alight.’

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a jet, a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera while extinguishing the blaze.

A spokesperson said that the fire crews spent around an hour and a half at the scene.