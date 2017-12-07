Festive fun draws the crowds at annual Steyning celebrations

Steyning High Street was packed as thousands of people got into the festive spirit at the town’s annual Christmas extravaganza.
Steyning’s late-night shopping event was held last night, with the High Street closed to traffic so stalls and entertainment could take centre-stage.
The annual event is organised by the Steyning and District Business Chamber, which also organises the High Street’s Christmas trees and decorations.
Chamber secretary Dean Haysom said: “We had fabulous entertainment, stalls, fairground and a tremendous turnout.
“We’ve had some nice feedback – somebody said it makes you proud to live in a place like Steyning.”
The event fielded a wide range of stalls for the thousands of people ready to kick off their Christmas shopping.
Mr Haysom added: “We have beautiful old buildings in High Street and the street lends itself to being closed off for an event of this sort.
“There are a lot of different community groups in Steyning – a huge thank you to the people who were involved.”
Mr Haysom said the annual event takes six months to plan but is well worth it.
“It is a huge task and we all end up exhausted at the end of it.
“It is just a tremendous community event, it is really rewarding taking part in it.”