Feel the force as Horsham set to celebrate all things Star Wars

The force will be strong in Horsham this weekend as characters from a galaxy far far away invade the town.

Stormtroopers, Jedi masters and even everyone’s favourite Wookie Chewbacca will be descending on Swan Walk shopping centre on Saturday (February 3) as Gobsmack Comics hosts its annual Force February celebrations.

Shoppers will be able to pose for selfies with Darth Vader himself whilst also raising funds for The Springboard Project.

Gobsmack Comics owner Drew Dewsall said: “Last year’s event raised over £300 for the charity and saw Swan Walk packed with Star Wars fans of all ages and this year the event is going to be even better.

“It’s a great way for us to offer something truly unique for the people of Horsham and do some good at the same time. Plus, who doesn’t want to meet Chewbacca?”

On Saturday the shop will also be offering discounts on all things Star Wars and is also encouraging customers to come along dressed as their favourite characters.

Since Gobsmack Comics first opened in 2015 it has raised more than £600 for The Springboard Project.