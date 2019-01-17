Faygate pub raises hundreds to help make special memories for disabled 8-year-old

A Faygate pub has been raising money to help a disabled girl make special memories.

Family-run venue the Frog and Nightgown Pub and Tea Room raised £650 to help Zoe Granger from Broadbridge Heath.

The eight-year-old pupil at Castlewood School in Southwater was born with a number of complex medical conditions including a liver disease that has left her jaundiced.

Coral Gatt, owner of the pub, said: “At the end of the day it’s just so lovely to sponsor a local person.”

She added the pub was ‘delighted’ to be helping Zoe.

Key in supporting the fundraising was pub quizmaster David Willis who encouraged teams to donate, raising the bulk of the funds.

Coral added: “Instead of people taking the prize money they were putting it into Zoe’s collection.”

Zoe’s family are planning to use the extra cash for a trip to the Harry Potter studios.

Her mum, Gemma said: “She’s absolutely obsessed with Harry Potter.”

The family are also hoping to put some of the funds towards a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Gemma added: “It’s so we can have more special times with Zoe while she’s well.

The money was raised for Zoe in around four months.

Generous amounts were donated by customers and staff from the pub and tea room, according to Coral.

She organised a wheelbarrow where people donated excess produce and plants for sale for contributions to Zoe’s jelly baby collection jar.

Coral added that the landlord, Lewis Gatt, the manageress, tea room manager Mel Lusher, and all the staff, customers, families and friends, were amazed how quickly £650 was raised.