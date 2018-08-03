Fast and furious fun as Lawn Mower Race set to return to Five Oaks

Mower mayhem will be returning to the district this weekend as a village gets set to host its annual racing competition.

The smell of petrol will fill the air in Five Oaks as the 12-hour Lawn Mower Race returns on Saturday (August 4).

Around 50 teams from across the globe will be jumping on their modified grass cutters and battling throughout the night with no suspension - except for a padded seat - and at speeds of up to 50mph, testing both their mechanical engineering and human endurance.

But the event is not all about racing with all profits made going to help Ingfield Manor School, in Billingshurst, which supports children with cerebral palsy.

A spokesman from the British Lawn Mower Racing Associations, which is hosting the event, said: “The action will be as fast and furious as ever, guaranteeing thrills, spills and great family viewing.”

The race is the association’s flagship event and this year is being supported by Phoenix Motorcycle Training.

Due to the weather it has been forced to move to a new location 500m north of the original track off the A29.

Competitors from across the world will be battling it out for the prestigious trophy with racers from Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Germany taking part as well as teams from across the UK.

Qualifying is expected to start around 3.15pm with spectators invited to watch before the action kicks-off at 8pm.

There will be a £6 entry fee for spectators with children and parking free and there will be full trackside catering.

Last year a new distance record of 354 miles was set and teams will be pushing to break that record with the new faster track.