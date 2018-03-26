Farlington to welcome boys into reception class

The governors and senior leadership team of Farlington School have made the decision this week to welcome boys into its reception class from September 2018.

The move towards a co-educational prep school will be gradual and our existing classes in the prep and pre-prep will remain girls-only.

Only the nursery and reception class in September 2018 will have both boys and girls. There is no change to the arrangements in the senior school or sixth form.

We appreciate that our status as a girls’ school has presented challenges for our families with boys and that our wonderful grounds, facilities and inspirational teachers have much to offer both boys and girls. Current parents were consulted and were overwhelmingly supportive of the proposal.

Louise Higson, Farlington’s headmistress commented: “This is a significant and exciting change for the school. The Farlington ethos of inspiring and educating the individual will always remain.

“We know that girls and boys learn in different ways and this will be reflected in our teaching methods in the classroom.

“We are looking forward to giving our new co-educational reception class of September 2018 a very warm welcome to the Farlington community.”