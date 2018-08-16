Farlington students celebrate A-level success

Pupils at Farlington have been celebrating another fantastic set of A-level results.

The school marked another year of success with all of its young women passing their exams.

Of that total around 43 per cent left with grades at A or A* level.

Ms Louise Higson, Farlington’s Headmistress, said: “Another successful year for Farlington. With 43 per cent of all grades at A/A* and a 100 per cent pass rate there is much cause for celebration.

“I am delighted that the hard work and commitment of the girls have been so well rewarded. Competition for university places is strong, and the pressure on young people is greater than ever; it is wonderful to see this group of ambitious young women taking the next step and following their dreams. They have bright futures ahead of them.”

University destinations include Bristol, King’s, UCL and York, with pupils set to study a range of courses including Art History, Japanese, Mathematics and Psychology.

Ms Higson added: “My appreciation and thanks go to all their teachers; their passion and commitment are key in providing the excellent teaching and support which enables the girls to achieve these outstanding results.”