Farlington hosts spectacular Fashion Show

Hollywood glamour came to Farlington for its spectacular Fashion Show.

The girls and staff performed on the catwalk to a movie-inspired soundtrack in front of a packed audience in the Trina Mawer Hall.

Work from Year Nine, 10 and GCSE and A level students was modelled, along with a selection of clothing from local fashion boutiques including RetroEsque, Vestimenta, Xclusiv, One Forty, La Vida, Manns of Cranleigh, Willow, Molly Coddle Childrenswear and Doodie Stark.

The school staff said that they were delighted to welcome back former pupil Ellie Burnell-Price and her final design collection from her degree show at Middlesex University.

It was the Fashion Show that she organised whilst at Farlington that inspired this show.

The show was hosted very professionally by Millie Jewry, Ellie Crouch and Alberta Dale.

The Textiles designs were shown off to great effect, demonstrating the skills and creativity of Farlington’s students.

The Prep School’s Sewing Club pupils modelled their work, as did those who had produced creative work especially for the catwalk. The staff also entered into the spirit of the event with Mr Snewin and Miss Whittaker providing some star turns.

Backstage the make-up was provided by Horsham’s Boots No 7 and Ockley’s Nail Envy, while the stylists from Tonics Craft Hair did an excellent job in styling all the girls’ hair.

Warnham Blooms provided beautiful bouquets for the flower girl dresses from Xclusiv. Richard Horley and Adam Gellibrand did fantastic work with the lighting and sound, respectively, to make the show very professional.

Thanks must go to Gracie Wilkinson and Isabella Allchurch, to Helen Knights, general manager at Tesco for her wonderful support and gifts for goody bags, and to Hilary Bowman.

The finale featured all the models, Mrs Cooper sporting an outfit designed for her by Closs & Hamblin, Horsham, and Ms Higson wearing a Farlington tartan creation made by Mrs Cooper.

Mrs Cooper and Mrs Spires put together a very entertaining and professional show which showed off the girls’ work and the clothes from the boutiques to great effect.

