Family Support Work charity recognised

Horsham District Council chairman Peter Burgess attended a church service in appreciation of the work of the Family Support Work organisation at St Mary’s Church, Horsham.

The service, on Thursday July 19, was followed by the organisation’s annual general meeting.

Family Support Work is a Diocesan charity run from Chichester which offers family support to those in need. The charity operates throughout West Sussex and is set to have a presence in Horsham in around 18 months.

The service and meeting were led by the bishop of Horsham the right reverend Mark Sowerby.