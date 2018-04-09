Family’s distress over burglary at home of 97-year-old

A family have been left distressed following the theft of £1,700 worth of silver and jewellery from the home of a 97-year-old woman.

Now police are appealing for information following the burglary at the property in The Mardens, Ifield, Crawley, while the 97-year-old owner was away receiving care.

Police say that the burglary happened between Sunday February 25 and Monday February 26. Relatives had been making daily checks at the property and found a kitchen window had been smashed to gain entry.

Among items stolen were a white coral necklace and gold cocktail watch, a silver tea set, silver napkin rings and silver forks and spoons.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy said: “This has been a very upsetting experience for the elderly victim, and for her family who continue to care for her.

“The loss is not simply financial but has caused distress due to the sentimental family attatchment to so many of the items.

“If you can help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 636 of 26/02.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police also want to hear from anyone who who may have been offered the items in the Crawley area recently.