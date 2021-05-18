Family pays tribute to ‘funny and caring’ girl, 14, who died in Southwater Country Park

Robyn Skilton was found dead on Friday May 7, following concerns for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl, said police.

Robyn’s family said they are ‘heartbroken’ at the loss of their ‘darling daughter’.

In a statement, they added: “We have lost so much; a creative, artistic and stylish teenager with so much life ahead to explore, a funny, caring and beautiful sister with such an infectious laugh. Our little girl, our precious daughter will leave a hole in our lives that will never be filled.

Robyn Skilton's family paid tribute to her as 'a creative, artistic and stylish teenager'.

“Robyn is and always will be, deeply missed. Our family is devastated by this loss and appreciate our privacy being respected at this time.”