Family of missing Sussex father and son tell of their despair six months on

The family of a missing Sussex father and son have told of their despair as today marks six months since they last spoke to the pair.

Daniel and Liam Poole, from Burgess Hill, travelled to Malaga, Spain, on March 31, and last made contact with their family a day later.

Daniel and Liam Poole have been missing for six months. 'Picture: Sussex Police

Lauryn, daughter and sister of the missing men, said: “Six months have gone and yet the pain hasn’t lessened. Our lives haven’t got easier and the heartbreak still remains.

“Our daddy and our brother have been missing from our lives, family events and birthday for six months and it couldn’t feel anymore unreal.

“We miss them both so much and Louis and I just urge anyone with any information to come forward so that our hearts can start to mend and we can be a step closer to having our Daddy and brother back.

“Louis and I are missing such a huge part of us without them.”

Daniel Poole with his daughter Lauryn. Picture: Sussex Police

British and Spanish police continue to investigate the disappearance of the Burgess Hill pair, who left their luggage and passport in their hotel.

Liam Poole with his mum Lisa. Picture: Sussex Police

Liam’s mum, Lisa, added: “Every single day my heart is in pieces. My eldest son’s disappearance has broken me. Watching Liam’s brothers, family and friends in distress is agonising.

“If you know Liam you would know what a free spirited soul he had. To say I am super proud of him, is an understatement.

“Any information would help me, his brothers, grandparents, aunties and friends immensely.”

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pheasant. If you see either Daniel or Liam please dial 999 immediately.