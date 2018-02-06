Family music festival to be bigger than ever

It’s that time again for Horsham to slip on its dancing shoes, get into the festival spirit and enjoy some superb live music from five talented tribute bands playing huge hits from popular artists we know and love.

Hosted on the grounds of Horsham Sports Club, The Big Gig Festival returns on Saturday June 16 to offer a fantastic day out for the whole community and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Alongside the live music will be plenty of fun festival activities including bouncy inflatables, children’s rides, glitter festival paint, yummy street food (courtesy of some of Horsham Market’s favourites), a large variety of specialist drinks tents featuring local ales and a fully licensed bar.

The community of Horsham and beyond will get to enjoy live music from another collaboration of superb tribute bands, covering the likes of Michael Jackson, Little Mix and Queen.

The festival features local bands, Flairz, who will kick off the event with their Glam Rock hits, as well as the very popular Blunter Brothers delivering Motown and Funk classics from the greats including Stevie Wonder and James Brown.

The Big Gig is the perfect day out for the whole family; Children under ten get in free and this year the club have introduced a special ‘tweenager’ ticket price that covers the age range 10-15 years.

Musician and event co-ordinator, Dave Baxter says: “We are planning for The Big Gig this year to feature a greater variety of music to suit all tastes and ages and we can’t wait for the festival atmosphere to fill the grounds.”

Festival go-ers are encouraged to come and set up their own space together with friends and family, so gazebos are welcome as well as picnics and camping chairs.

Foodies however are likely to be led astray by the delicious array of street food stalls available throughout the day, as well as the club’s own fully licensed bar and specialists tents selling local ales, prosecco and pimms, and cider.

Following on from last year’s event Horsham Sports Club Chairman Chris Wassell added: “We’ve booked many extra toilet facilities this year and are providing double the amount of bars.

“We hope to reduce the amount of time festival go-ers spend queuing, and have taken all feedback from The Big Gig 17 into account.

“We’re really looking forward to using our generous outdoor space again for such a fun community driven family event; Horsham’s very own music festival!”

Tickets go on sale from tomorrow (February 9).

Limited amount of early bird adult tickets cost £15, and early bird tweenager tickets are £13.

Advance standard adult tickets are £20, and advance standard tweenager tickets are priced at £15. Children under ten are free.

The event will take place from 2pm until 10.30pm with gates opening at 1.30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.horshamsportsclub.com or in cash direct from Horsham Sports Club office or bar, Cricketfield Road. Call 01403 254628 for more information.

To keep up-to-date with news and activity about The Big Gig, follow the hashtag #thebiggighorsham, on Facebook @biggighorsham and on Twitter @biggighorsham.

This event is kindly sponsored by local community businesses XADigital.com and esocialbutterflies