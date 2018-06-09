Family fun as artist holds town centre exhibition for charity

A Horsham artist is set to host a special exhibition in a bid to help sick children.

Brian Furber has spent the past ten years creating 1,000 paintings which are set to go on display at St John The Evangelist Church, in Springfield Road.

The artwork - including his signature piece bacteria - has all been created using UV paint and 400 pieces are set to light up the hall today (June 9).

The event will run from 9am until 3pm and all money raised will go towards buying a scanner for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

There will also be food and drinks available for a small donation as well as activities for children.