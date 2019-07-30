Fallen tree in Warnham causes fire and power cut

Part of a tree has fallen onto an electricity substation in Warnham this afternoon causing a small fire and a power cut.

Firefighters were called to the scene in a woodland off Bailing Hill in Warnham today.

Part of the tree came down on a electricity substation causing a small fire, a spokesman from Horsham fire station confirmed.

UK Power Networks were also called to restore power, the spokesman said.

Nearby in Alford, a fallen tree blocked the A281 Horsham Road between Horton Duck Farm and the entrance to the Wildwood Golf Club.

The incident is reportedly affecting travel between Horsham and Guildford.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning this afternoon and said that 'thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption'.

