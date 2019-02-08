Fallen tree blocks Horsham district road

A fallen tree has blocked a road near Horsham this afternoon (February 8).

The tree has come down along Green Lane in Kingsfold blocking the road in both directions between Horsham Road and Friday Street.

Delays are being reported in the area.

Two roads have also been blocked in Mid Sussex due to fallen trees.

The B2112 between Haywards Heath and Wivelsfield has been blocked at the junctions of Hurstwood Lane and Green Road whilst police are also dealing with an uprooted tree on Hammingden Lane in Ardingly.