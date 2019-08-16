Extinction Rebellion Horsham branch to hold first meeting

An Extinction Rebellion branch in Horsham has been formed and is due to hold its first public meeting next month.

The group is affiliated with the South East Climate Alliance, along with Sussex Green Living.

It is holding its first public meeting at the Horsham Unitarian Church in Worthing Road on Wednesday September 4 from 7.30-9.30pm.

The talk will see members of Extinction Rebellion share the latest climate science on where the planet is heading, discuss current psychology around climate change and offer solutions through the study of social movements.

Everyone is welcome to attend and there will be time to ask questions and discuss afterwards.

Entry is free.

According to the group’s Facebook page: “We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. Life on Earth is in crisis: scientists agree we have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown, and we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making.”

Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience with the aim of bringing about political change.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/361399497910219/