Exhibiton puts painting group’s artwork on show

The Horsham Painting Group had a successful exhibition and sale on Saturday May 26 at the Quaker Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham.

Some 150 works by members of the group were on display at the exhibition which was well attended.

The group meets weekly every Tuesday evening during term time at the Forest School, Comptons Lane.

David Jeans of the group said: “We are always keen to welcome new members of any ability, and we do mean any ability.

“The great thing about art is there is no right or wrong, somebody being happy with what they are painting is all that matters.

“Our members work in a variety of styles and with a range of media including acrylics, watercolour, crayon, pastel, pen and ink and pencil, and while no formal instruction is given members are always willing to help and pass on their experience.”

The group has regular demonstrations from professional artists who explain their techniques and pass on their hints and tips. Sketching days when members go and paint in and around Horsham are also arranged.

On Tuesday June 12, the group will hold an open evening from 7.15pm when anyone can come along and ‘have a go’.

Materials, help and encouragement will be provided.For more details contact Sue Mitchell (01403 240933). More information about the group can be found on their website http://www.horshampaintinggroup.co.uk/ which includes a gallery of members’ recent work.