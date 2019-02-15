Exhibition celebrating 150 years of the West Sussex County Times opens at Horsham museum

An exhibition celebrating 150 years of the County Times is open.

Taking visitors through Horsham’s most important and eye-catching events, the free to enter exhibition will be open until April 12.

The exhibition, at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery in the Causeway, features a selection of notable front pages through the town’s history.

These include the Queen’s visit in 2003, the Great Storm of 1987 and several major developments in the town centre.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see pages from the centenary souvenir edition including a message of congratulation from the Queen.

A video will take viewers on a journey from very early copies of the paper through to the present day newsroom.

The County Times will be publishing a special souvenir edition in March to mark its 150th birthday.

If you have special memories of the paper which you would like to share with readers, email them for publication to ct.letters@jpimedia.co.uk.