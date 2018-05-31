Ewhurst’s garden will no longer be a secret to public

Once again the annual tour of Ewhurst’s Secret Gardens will take place on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17 between 2pm and 6pm, when visitors can enjoy gardens that are usually hidden behind walls.

Two tea venues will be available with our usual variety of cakes, and signs will be displayed in the village to show which gardens are open, as well as a map on the back of the tickets, which are available from Hazelbank Country Stores or at any of the gardens on the day.

Proceeds are shared between the school and other village charities that benefit the youth of the village.

Entry is £6.50 which covers both days £5.50 OAPS with 50p discount if purchased in advance. Accompanied under 14s free.