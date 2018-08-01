Everything you need to know about the Loxwood Joust

Loxwood Joust’s spectacular mediaeval festival is back for the next two weekends, exploring the full richness of our country’s grand heritage with an unrivalled programme of revelry.

Taking place at the magical Loxwood Meadow from 10am to 6pm on August 4,5,11 and 12, this is your chance to step back in time and experience this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family.

The joust will feature battling knights

It promises to be a day out like no other, with visitors immersed in the verve and vigour of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were passionate.

You can cheer the magnificent fully armoured jousting knights as they present a fast-paced, all action jousting tournament; and in the battlefield, see more than 200 archers, guns men and fully armoured knights, clash steel on steel as they fight in an almighty battle that takes place in front of your eyes.

Wander through the massive Living History Village and become immersed in an authentic recreation of a mediaeval battle encampment.

Watch the camps inhabitants go about their daily life, with smiths sharpening swords and their good wives cooking stew over steaming pots, before the cannon fires to announce the start of the battle.

Mediaeval life was a terrifying one and Gilbert Savage the Executioner is a gruesome and frightening apparition.

Dressed all in black and wielding an axe or scythe, he will show you that creativity came in all forms during the dark ages.

In the den of the witches will be gathered around their black cauldron, but will they bewilder or enlighten, or lure and beguile you with their spells and incantations?

The Faerie Realm in the enchanted woodlands is new for 2018 and at the Crescent Moon Temple the Faerie Goddess Mother will introduce you to the Loxwood nature spirits, before you place your blessing on the Wishing Tree.

Make a promise to your loved one and celebrate in a true pagan style with a handfasting ceremony as you partake in a full bespoke wedding, take vow renewals, have a ring blessing, or make a commitment for “as long as love shall last.” in the magical woodland setting.

In the heart of the woodland you will also find the Mead Shack and it is here that the ‘Nectar of the Gods’, the golden liqueur of poets, lovers and kings, can be sampled and enjoyed as you are enticed, entranced and soothed by the magical voices of the internationally acclaimed Mediaeval Baebes.

Feasts played an important role in mediaeval life and Mediaeval Banquets were designed to amaze and entertain.

You can treat yourself and experience a dining experience you will never forget where Queen Georgiana of Loxwood is hosting a sumptuous four course banquet, whilst you are entertained by court jesters, live music and riddlers in the lavish banqueting marquee.

Take part in the workshops and join the blacksmith to master the art of metalwork, undertake chain-mailing as you create your own jewellery, or try your hand at copper bowl making.

For the younger ones, let them use their imagination too, as they create a badge in pewter and punch their name or initials on to copper charms.

Don’t miss the majestic hunters of the skies up close with their falconers when not in flight; and browse the Mediaeval Market Place where traders and hawkers vie for your attention as traders skilled in authentic medieval techniques bring their wares to sell just like peddlers of old.

Then nestled in the far corner of the Midsummers Meadow you will find the Children’s Kingdom; a festival within a festival where the Mediaeval Groat is the currency.

You can let your little ones try have-a-go archery and learn some longsword moves at sword school, before they pelt the peasant, adorn themselves with face and wound paint and jump on the bouncy castle.

The Loxwood Joust promises to be a festival like no other and one of discovery, as history comes to life each day.

It is located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood, it has ample free parking.

Advance tickets are available at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk