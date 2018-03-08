Evening of music in Julie’s memory

An evening of music and dance will be held at The Holbrook Club on Saturday (March 17) in memory of Horsham woman Julie Jenkins who died of cancer aged 43.

Called ‘Never Forget’ after Julie’s favourite song by Take That, the event will feature a showcase of local talent headlined by Richard Hadfield who won Britain’s Got Talent 2014 with boy band ‘Collabro’. Tickets are £12 for adults, £8 for under 18s and free for under twos. Visit www.wegottickets.com/

The event is from 7.30pm until 10.45pm and all proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.