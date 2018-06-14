Essence of Fashion show raises more than £1,000

On Wednesday (June 6) evening at the beautiful venue of Warnham Barn at Rookwood Golf Club, The Essence of Fashion held a fashion show.

The evening was in aid of Action Medical Research for Children and the event raised more than £1,000 which was fantastic. The barn was full and buzzing, enjoying Pimms and a buffet whilst watching the beautiful models.

Fashion Show Essence of fashion at Warnham Barn, Rookwood Golf Course Warnham

Alice Chambers of The Essence of Fashion said: “The Essence of Fashion would like to thank Suzanne Sawyer, Jo Russell, Daisy White, Dehlia Botha, Lucy Pitts, Greta Pitts, Kirsty Lorraine, Georgia Fox and Marion France for modelling.

“Also a huge thank you to Sophie Photos for the fantastic photos, Slinfold Golf Club, Wakefields the Jewellers, Ben Hewson, Rookwood Golf Club, Dixeys Opticians, Stems of Southwater, Daisy White, Cranfield Physio, Holistically Balanced, Karen Burge, The Company Hairdresser, Intuitive Touch, Bills and Tristans for their very generous auction and raffle prizes and the County Times for all the coverage. It was so good to know that by having such fun we could also raise some money for a great charity.”