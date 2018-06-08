Epic endurance test Tough Mudder set to return to district

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the large-scale endurance event Tough Mudder in Faygate later this year.

The 12-mile obstacle course that tests mental as well as physical strength is due to take place for the third year running at Holmbush Farm on September 22, 29 and 30.

Children’s charity the NSPCC is calling on companies to take part in the ultimate team building exercise and sign up to Tough Mudder and help raise funds for the charity’s services.

The NSPCC has places available for £20 - general entry price is normally £99+ - but asks that participants raise £350 from their efforts to support our services for children.

Spokeswoman Kate Hershkowitz said: “This is the original mud race and an incredibly messy but exhilarating experience. With so many obstacles to overcome, teamwork here is essential.

“Every penny raised will help go towards vital NSPCC services such as the Speak out Stay safe school service in Sussex and beyond. This free service teaches children about different types of abuse and what they can do if they are worried about anything, including speaking to a trusted adult or phoning Childline for support.”

To sign up visit www.nspcc.org.uk/tough-mudder