Environmental health investigate Horsham fatberg

Environmental health officers have been investigating the cause of a fatberg which blocked drains and caused a huge stink in the town centre last week.

A disgusting smell filled the Carfax on Wednesday (February 6) after fat and grease started pouring out of drains in the area.

Southern Water spent the day unblocking drains

Southern Water spent the day unblocking the sewer system, breaking up the fatberg and removing blockages from pipes.

Horsham District Council said its environmental health team had visited restaurants and cafes in the area which use the drainage system.

A spokesperson said: “The businesses were reminded of their responsibilities regarding waste disposal and advice (was) given. We have further recommended that a CCTV investigation is carried out to identify any potential defects with the drainage system.”

Southern Water said the incident was not the first in the area and urged residents and business to dispose of their waste properly.

The council spokesman added: “Responsibility for sewers and drains is shared between property owners, water and sewerage companies.

“Our environmental health team take blocked or defective drainage issues very seriously. We always give assistance to catering businesses on best practice for the disposal of fat, oil and grease.

"When fat, oil and grease in liquid form are disposed down kitchen sinks or drains they can enter rainwater pipes or gullies causing pollution to streams and rivers. Because the fats congeal and harden they cause blockages resulting in a back-up of sewage with a potential public health risk.

“The team has previously worked in partnership with Southern Water’s Network Protection team in several areas of the Horsham district to raise awareness among catering businesses due to the increasing number of blockages and pollution incidents relating to fat, oil and grease causing sewer blockages. We have issued advice based on best practice detailing measures available to reduce the amount of fat, oil and grease being disposed into the drainage systems.”