Environmental fears over paint debris at Horsham store site

Concerns over paint debris littering the proposed site of a new Lidl store have been raised by a worried mum.

Mum of two Fiona Hamilton, 35, is concerned about the environmental impact of large flakes of dried paint after noticing them strewn around the former Dreams store on the corner of Kings Road, Horsham.

Budget supermarket chain Lidl is proposing to open a new store on the site.

Fiona said: “The blue paint that was originally there was clearly chipped away before applying a fresh coat of grey paint and the debris of what looks like a plastic based paint is now littering the entire area and has even made its way up the Kings Road and onto the (Kingslea) school premises.”

She added: “My family and I are currently in the middle of Plastic Free July. We haven’t found it easy changing how we shop and what we consume but we are doing all we can to make a difference and educate our children on the matter. Noticing debris created in our town by a supermarket who hasn’t even opened yet, however, is a real kick in the teeth.”

She said she was worried about the environmental impact on the area and on wildlife. “The woods opposite the site belong to the school and, as part of the curriculum, the children plant new trees and observe the wildlife, who as well as dogs walking nearby, could easily ingest the paint.”

A spokesman for Lidle said: “At Lidl, we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and were concerned to learn of this matter.

“Following an immediate investigation, we can confirm that paint from the hoarding has started to come away. Our contractors are remedying this as a priority, and clearing the site of any remaining debris.

“Additionally, the team will be approaching the school to see what support can be provided to help clear any paint that has moved onto their grounds.

“We are grateful for this being brought to our attention and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We encourage members of the community to get in touch with us, or our contractors directly, should they wish to discuss any matters regarding the development.