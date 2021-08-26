This is how people in Horsham can install high quality solar panels at a reduced price

Horsham District Council is working with West Sussex County Council to support the scheme to help residents cut their carbon emissions by installing high quality solar panels at a reduced price.

By installing solar panels and generating zero carbon electricity at home, the average household could reduce their annual carbon footprint by approximately one tonne each year and do their bit towards making the Horsham District carbon neutral by 2030.

Solar Together Sussex offers high-quality solar panels and battery storage to people across both the Horsham District and the county of West Sussex. It is a group-buying scheme, which brings households together to get high-quality solar panels at a competitive price.

The solar panel scheme has now reopened after more than 1,000 local households registered for the first round of funding in 2020.

The scheme has now reopened after more than 1,000 local households registered for the first round of funding in 2020.

Residents who have already invested in solar panels can opt for ‘retrofit’ battery storage to get more from the renewable energy they generate and increase their independence from the grid.

The eco-friendly initiative is run in partnership with councils across Sussex and iChoosr, who are experts in group purchasing.

Commenting on the scheme, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Waste, Recycling and Cleansing Councillor Philip Circus said: “I very much welcome the return of this solar panel scheme for both our District and West Sussex which will create an accessible and affordable option for local home owners to save on energy costs and do their bit to tackle climate change.

“This initiative really builds upon our aspirations to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“Solar panels are now a common sight on homes and commercial buildings across our district and we want to speed up the roll out and encourage those people who have thought about generating clean energy to take the next step.

“We hope that the offer from Solar Together Sussex of a high-quality installation and a significant saving will do just that.”

Households will be able to register free of charge for Solar Together Sussex until September 28 2021. The process is as follows:

Registration – the homeowner registers their interest in the scheme for free at www.solartogether.co.uk/westsussex/home. They provide some basic information about their roof, such as size and orientation.

Auction – a supplier ‘auction’ will be held on 28 September when approved solar installers will bid to supply solar panels to all the households who have registered their interest, with the most competitive bid winning. The more people that register, the better the deal should be for each household.

Personal recommendation - from the start of October, those who have signed up will be emailed a personal recommendation and quote from the winning supplier. This is based on the roof details given during registration.

Decision: Those who have signed up to the scheme will then need to decide if they want to accept the recommendation and quote. There is no obligation to continue. They will have until 26 November to decide.

Installation: If the recommendation and quote is accepted, the winning supplier will be in contact to survey the roof and set an installation date.