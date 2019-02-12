Sussex Wildlife Trust launches children’s nature clubs in Horsham and Henfield

The Sussex Wildlife Trust is launching wildlife and bushcraft outdoor adventure groups in Horsham and Henfield this spring.

Booking is now open for the March sessions which will take place at Chesworth Farm on Mondays and Saturdays, and Woods Mill on Tuesdays, Wenesdays and Saturdays.

The nature clubs, for children aged three to 16, are themed around the changing seasons and discovering how to help local wildlife thrive.

The Nature Tots (three to six years), Wildlife Watch (five to 11 years) and Wildlife Rangers (12 to 16 years) groups are run by fully trained Forest School leaders, providing a wonderful opportunity for families to experience and learn from nature in woodland, meadow and coastal habitats.

Children will be encouraged to tackle hands-on outdoor activities, work co-operatively with others, and have an opportunity to gain a sense of achievement while developing social skills and boosting confidence.

The Trust is launching 20 groups in total, with sessions also taking place in Crawley, Brighton, Eastbourne and Rye.

Activities vary at each location and may include: building a den or bridge, exploring the reserve and finding out all about the birds, animals and insects which live therek, making a bird feeder, sawing, drilling and whittling, pond dipping, mini-beast discovery, preparing a snack around the campfire, craft activities using natural materials and strandline treasure hunts.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at the Nature Tots and Wildlife Watch groups. Booking is essential.

For further information or to book, visit www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/childrensclubs or call 01273 497561.

