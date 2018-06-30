Sussex finish for Bill Bryson walkers

A month-long walk inspired by author Bill Bryson will finish with the final stretch of the journey being from Arundel to Bognor.

The walkers are hoping to raise £100,000 for five charities, including the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which will greet the walking team at the finish line.

Michael Warden, chairman of the Campaign to Protect Rural England Sussex Arun District Group, said: “We are very pleased these inspiring walkers are getting to experience the pleasure of the Arun countryside, coast and towns. Our District Group is fighting to protect this valuable countryside CPRE Sussex Countryside Trust and local character from inappropriate, sprawling development while campaigning for the right development in the right place.”

The team come from Tanager Wealth Management, an investment advisory firm serving overseas Americans living in the UK and Europe.

Founding partner Jeffrey Hedges said: “We chose to support the Campaign to Protect Rural England because, like Bill Bryson, we see the countryside as one of our adopted home’s most glorious achievements and one of the best things about living here. We wholeheartedly support its vision for a beautiful, thriving countryside that benefits everyone no matter where you live.”

The walkers followed the Bryson Line, which is the longest straight line you can walk in Britain without crossing over sea, after being inspired by the prologue of Bill Bryson’s book The Road to Little Dribbling: More Notes From a Small island. It runs from Cape Wrath, Scotland to finish in Bognor.

Bill Bryson, who is also the former president of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: “I’m delighted the Bryson Line has inspired Tanager’s team to explore this particularly pleasurable cross-section of their adopted homeland. It’s even more gratifying to know they will be walking to raise funds for five excellent charities, including the Campaign to Protect Rural England – an organisation that has worked tirelessly to protect the landscapes along the route for the enjoyment of all.”

The other charities supported by the Bryson Line walk are Bloodwise, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charities and Papworth Hospital Charity.

Campaign for the Protection of Rural England Sussex members will be at Arundel railway station from 9am on Sunday, July 8, to register walkers as they set off. They will then be at Bognor Regis Pier to welcome them at the end of their journey.

Members of the public are welcome to attend to cheer walkers on.

For more information and to donate visit www.thebrysonline.com