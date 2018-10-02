Steyning Community Orchard set for fifth annual Apple Day

Steyning Community Orchard is planning a free day of fun for the whole family as it celebrates Apple Day.

Various activities and entertainment are planned, with 25 volunteers lined up to help, so it should be a great afternoon.

Last year's Apple Day at Steyning Community Orchard. Photo by Derek Martin DM17100865a

The annual event takes place at the Memorial Playing Field in Steyning on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Two presses will be operating in the apple juicing area, where people can turn their own apples into juice, and there will be a huge display of more than 50 apple varieties, all locally grown, to see and taste.

There will be live music all afternoon, featuring three local groups, refreshments, beer and cider from Riverside Brewery in Upper Beeding, produce sales of apples, apple juice and preserves, a local craft stall selling turned wooden fruit, and a fruit and vegetable stall run by the Rock Farm community project in Washington.

In the children’s activities area, there will be face painting, games, quizzes, craft activities and storytelling with author Julia Donaldson.

Growers can gather some free tree advice and help fill in the Steyning Fruit Map by plotting where they have fruit trees.

VIDEO: Apple Day 2017 at Steyning Community Orchard

Overwhelming response to Steyning Downland Scheme poetry tins

GALLERY: Wassailing at Steyning Community Orchard