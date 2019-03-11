Shocking amount of litter collected in Horsham district every month

Every month Horsham District Council clears around 14 tonnes of litter and flytips from public land and streets across the area.

And the district now has around 3,500 Adopt a Street volunteers helping to keep their local communities clean and tidy.

Litter, bottles and cans left in Horsham Park

So once again Horsham District Council is backing the annual, national litter campaign campaign by Keep Britain Tidy called the Great British Spring Clean which takes place between March 22 and April 23.

The aim is to inspire 500,000 people to join forces this year - in partnership with community organisations, businesses and the government - to collect and safely dispose of single-use plastic from our streets, parks and beaches, recycling as much as possible.

The council says litter remains a huge problem across the country, causing harm to the environment and wildlife, with councils in England having to spend over £700 million on street cleaning services every year.

This annual campaign is built on the success of 2016’s Clean for the Queen national clean-up, and since then hundreds of thousands of people have come together across the country to help clean up their communities as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Anyone interested in doing something special in the Horsham district this year and taking part in the Great British Spring Clean can contact the Waste Services team council via our Adopt a Street initiative.

The council says: “We hope that these activities will leave a legacy, that they will encourage more people to reduce their litter habit and prepare to stand together and declare that single-use plastic litter – which degrades the beauty of our environment and threatens to harm wildlife – is not acceptable.”

Confirmed litter picking events received so far include those in Mannings Heath, the Haven, Nuthurst and Partridge Green - but more are being added regularly so check with your local parish council.

