RSPB Pulborough Brooks to hold binocular and telescope open weekend

A binocular and telescope open weekend will allow visitors to a Pulborough reserve to get up close and personal with nature.

The free event at RSPB Pulborough Brooks is suitable for all levels of bird and wildlife watchers and will take place on May 4 and 5.

There will be variety of binoculars and telescopes on display for visitors to try out, as well as friendly and impartial advice from the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers.

Sara Humphrey, communications officer at RSPB, said: “We’re privileged to showcase some incredible species on our South East reserves, including rare nightingales at RSPB Pulborough Brooks.

“Our Binocular and Telescope Open Weekends are fun, friendly and interactive events designed to help you select the very best kit for your needs – whether you’re new to wildlife watching or an experienced birder.

“Instead of trying out the equipment in a store where you may not spot anything of interest, testing the kit out surrounded by natural sights and sounds really helps you identify the best investment for your needs.

“If you fancy a pair of binoculars or a telescope for the family to spot nature in your own garden, or something to make your summer hikes or cycle rides that little bit extra special – pop along, our visitor experience team would love to welcome you to our wonderful site. You don’t need to book, just drop-in.”

Not just for wildlife experts, RSPB reserve shops stock a wide range of equipment suitable for different skill levels.

The range includes RSPB and Viking binoculars and telescopes as well as other premium brands such as Swarovski and Leica.

Money raised through purchases at these events helps the RSPB reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature.

Sara added: “We bring in extra staff and volunteers during Binocular and Telescope Open Weekends who are on-hand to offer advice and tips, so feel free to drop in with any questions!

“Of course, our shop is open all year round, so don’t forget your local reserve team is always around if you have a question about your kit or want to upgrade.”

For more information visit www.rspb.org.uk

