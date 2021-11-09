And their message to world leaders at the Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow was: "We need to build a better future, and we need to start right now!"

Long lines of banner-waving marchers, including many children and school students, converged from two directions for a peaceful and high-spirited rally at the historic ruins of Bramber Castle.

“This is the biggest march in Bramber since the Normans arrived,” quipped Geoff Barnard, one of the organisers. “It was three times the size of the last climate march held in Steyning in September 2019, which is a real sign of how the climate message is finally getting through.”

More than 450 people from Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding gathered for the big climate march

Climate change campaigners carried banners at the march

Many young campaigners joined the march

The peaceful march gathered in the ruins of Bramber Castle