Overwhelming response to Steyning Downland Scheme poetry tins

Allow the beauty of Steyning Downland Scheme to inspire you to write poetry.

Sarah Quantrill, a steering group member, came up with the idea of placing poetry tins across the site to encourage creativity, and the response so far has been absolutely overwhelming.

Four tins, each containing a small notebook, pencil and pencil sharpener, were fixed on to strategically-located benches.

Sarah had seen something similar at Exmoor National Park and wanted to give it a go but was not sure if it would work in Steyning.

She need not have worried as two notebooks full of wonderful poems have been completed and such has been the level of word power, people have even been stuffing their own bits of paper into the tins when the books have been full.

A small selection of the poems was read by Richard Goring at the annual Big Picnic and the charity is now looking into getting the poems published.

One of the tins has gone missing but the other three are still there, with new notebooks.

